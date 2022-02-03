BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.
NYSE MUE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 55,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $15.69.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
