BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

NYSE MUE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 55,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.