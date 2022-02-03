BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. 57,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.