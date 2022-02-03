BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
