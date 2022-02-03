BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 95,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,393. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

