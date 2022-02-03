BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

MIY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 29,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.