BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MYJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 50,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,467. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
