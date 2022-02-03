BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 50,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,467. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

