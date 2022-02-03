BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

