BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $14.67.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
