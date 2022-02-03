BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

