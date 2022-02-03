BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

NYSE MQY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.99. 199,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

