BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BUI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 54,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

