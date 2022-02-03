BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

