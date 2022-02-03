Blake Rhodes Sells 500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 6,321.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 303,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 298,703 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

