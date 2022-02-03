Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Blueprint Medicines worth $104,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.55. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

