BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Insider Acquires £30,003 in Stock

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) insider Simon Longfellow purchased 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £30,003 ($40,337.46).

Shares of LON:BMPI traded down GBX 2.43 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 138.57 ($1.86). 71,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.66. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($2.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

