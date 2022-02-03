BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$104.69 and last traded at C$104.90. 191,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 237,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.27.

