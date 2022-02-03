BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.00

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 4168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

