BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.03% of BOK Financial worth $125,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOKF opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.