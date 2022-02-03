Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.79. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 45,220 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.89.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

