Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00114556 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.