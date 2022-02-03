Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.08

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.08 and last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 174327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

BNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.20 million and a PE ratio of 1.77.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

