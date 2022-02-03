Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Jeneq Management LP

Jeneq Management LP raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 11.0% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned 0.07% of Booking worth $72,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $17.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,458.71. 6,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,773. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,015.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,330.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,334.34. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.