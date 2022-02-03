BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.