Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $56.41 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00254216 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001033 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016739 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

