Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

