Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,333. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 125.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

