Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 48,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,177. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

