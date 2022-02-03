Brendan T.N. Caldwell Acquires 6,800 Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) insider Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 242,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$826,013.

Shares of TSE:URB traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.53. The stock has a market cap of C$156.60 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. Urbana Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$3.90.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Urbana’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

