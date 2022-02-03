Brian A. Shepherd Sells 621 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ROK stock traded down $9.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.72. 645,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.53 and a 200-day moving average of $321.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

