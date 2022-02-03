Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Trading Up 1.5%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.32). Approximately 171,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 391,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.30).

The company has a market cap of £292.27 million and a PE ratio of 18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

