BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,906 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $28,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.25 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

