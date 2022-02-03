Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

