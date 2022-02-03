BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.11

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 3209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Islet Management LP raised its stake in BrightView by 314.1% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 204.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 243,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,777 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

