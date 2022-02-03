Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 17,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

