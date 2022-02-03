BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,221 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.14% of NexGen Energy worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.16 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

