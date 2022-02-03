BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 198,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 30.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $67.01 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 46.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

