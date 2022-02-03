BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,136 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Lithium Americas worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,385,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.