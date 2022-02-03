BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.03 Million Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of Equinox Gold worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 553.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

