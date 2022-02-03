BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 14,463 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 288,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 56.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VICI Properties by 74.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

