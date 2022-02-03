Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 61,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 176,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Brixton Metals Company Profile (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and Atlin Goldfields Project in Northwest British Columbia.

