Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 329.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.36 on Thursday, reaching $593.07. 32,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $604.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.99. The firm has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

