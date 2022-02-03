Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ContraFect stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2.4% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

