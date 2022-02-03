Brokerages Anticipate Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ KC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 1,739,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,022. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 318,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

