Brokerages Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Teradata posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

