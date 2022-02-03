Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

CEVA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. 522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. CEVA has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.40 million, a P/E ratio of -280.38, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CEVA by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

