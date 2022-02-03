Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,331 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,296 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 582,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 684,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 290,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,121. Epizyme has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

