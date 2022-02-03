Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.

GMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,753. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

