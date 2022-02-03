Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Franchise Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 708.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 635.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franchise Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 10,758.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

