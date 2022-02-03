Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 118,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.