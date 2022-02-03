Brokerages Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after acquiring an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGS stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

