Brokerages Expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Radian Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Radian Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Radian Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

